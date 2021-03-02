Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

