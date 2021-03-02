Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 185,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,795. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

