Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 185,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,795. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
