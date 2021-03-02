Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
VTN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.98.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
