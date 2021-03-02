Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VTN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

