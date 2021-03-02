Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.16.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
