Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.37

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.37 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 208.35 ($2.72). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 204.20 ($2.67), with a volume of 1,116,709 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.37.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

