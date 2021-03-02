Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2021 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Adyen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

