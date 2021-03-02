Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/16/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/12/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/11/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/10/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/10/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/4/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/14/2021 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/11/2021 – Adyen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/11/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/8/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
