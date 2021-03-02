Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$189.00 to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$178.00.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$198.00 to C$202.00.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$205.00.

2/12/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$198.00.

2/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTC.A stock opened at C$168.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.08.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

