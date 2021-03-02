Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$189.00 to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$178.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$198.00 to C$202.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$205.00.
- 2/12/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$198.00.
- 2/10/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CTC.A stock opened at C$168.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.08.
In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.
