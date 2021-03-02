Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AGGZF, ATC, FTI, GLNG, KBCSY, MMP, ORTX, PPC, SCBGF, THNPF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of. Exane BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate distributable cash flow of more than $1 billion this year. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Further, a flurry of project cancellation has made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. Also, Pilgrim’s Pride consistently strives to improve portfolio and strengthen competitive position through innovations. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Notably, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter.”

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). Exane BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

