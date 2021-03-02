Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) recently:

2/24/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

2/22/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/5/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/21/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/14/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

