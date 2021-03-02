Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

2/26/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $183.00.

2/19/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

1/21/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/13/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $190.00.

1/13/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $160.00 to $190.00.

1/11/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,112,732 shares of company stock worth $159,702,481 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.