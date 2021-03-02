Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.
Shares of IVSBF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $79.40.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
