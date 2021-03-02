Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Shares of IVSBF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

