ION (ION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ION has a market cap of $332,804.97 and $61.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00276770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00074938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004295 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,540,238 coins and its circulating supply is 13,640,238 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

