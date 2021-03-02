IONChain (IONC) Trading 22.9% Lower This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $226,349.90 and approximately $4,181.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

