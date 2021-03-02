IOST (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $445.46 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $695.72 million and $445.46 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

