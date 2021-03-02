IOST Trading 29.2% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $675.41 million and approximately $393.71 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

