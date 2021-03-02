IoT Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $6.14 million and $1.15 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00070541 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoT Chain Token Trading

