IOTA Trading Up 8.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $113.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00069480 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

