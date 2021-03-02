Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.35. 1,004,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,233,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

