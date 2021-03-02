IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $14.26 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $482,160.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

