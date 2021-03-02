iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in iQIYI by 684.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

