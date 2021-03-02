IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $93,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in IQVIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

