IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.74. 598,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 175.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

