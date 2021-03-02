Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 1,601,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,970,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,388 shares of company stock valued at $25,392,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.