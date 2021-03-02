iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Down 5.8%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.77 and last traded at $118.14. Approximately 525,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,418,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

