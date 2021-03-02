IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.09. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 17,980 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FMR LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

