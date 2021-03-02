iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.57. 174,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

