iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 1,002,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,162,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. 922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

