iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,603. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

