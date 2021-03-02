iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,782,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,992 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.