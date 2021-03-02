iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.47. 101,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.