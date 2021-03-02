iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 336.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 595.1% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 145,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 124,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 41,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 281,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,535. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

