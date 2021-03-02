iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

