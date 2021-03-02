iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBTE opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.