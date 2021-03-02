iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

