iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $327,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 594,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,692,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.