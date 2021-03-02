iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 438,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,394,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.