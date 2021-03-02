iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $66,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. 701,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,394,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

