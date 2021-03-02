iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $88,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 448,000 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

