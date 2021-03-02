iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

