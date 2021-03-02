iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. 5,156,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.