iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. 5,156,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

