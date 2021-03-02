iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $146.64. 263,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,414. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

