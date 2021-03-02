iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $93,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

