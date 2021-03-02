iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 281.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after buying an additional 391,637 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

