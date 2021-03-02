iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 20,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

