iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $53,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 352,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 15,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

