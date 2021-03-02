iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

