iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360,793 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $104,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. 76,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

