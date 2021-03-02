iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. 61,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

