iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

